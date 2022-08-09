Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,046 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Gartner worth $347,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

IT stock opened at $295.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,266 shares of company stock worth $5,280,144. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.