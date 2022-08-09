GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDIFF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $35.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

