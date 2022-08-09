Gems Reaches Market Cap of $140,439.73 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Gems has a market cap of $140,439.73 and $24,358.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gems has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,839.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.