General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $250.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,065,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 70,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $225.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

