General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

