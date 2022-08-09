Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Genie Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GNE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 149,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,143. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $266.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%.

GNE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genie Energy stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.37% of Genie Energy worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

