Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Lowered to $80.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Craig Hallum to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,369. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

