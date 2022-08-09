GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.98. GH Research shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 343 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

