Gitcoin Price Hits $2.88 (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $40.87 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00012568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,905.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064500 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.