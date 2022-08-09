Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Compass Point

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Compass Point to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMRE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $772.48 million, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

About Global Medical REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.