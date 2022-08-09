Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Compass Point

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Compass Point to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMRE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of GMRE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $772.48 million, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
