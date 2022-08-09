Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.53-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,941. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 718.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $177.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.85.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 332,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

