Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.94. 463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
Global X China Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. Global X China Industrials ETF comprises 1.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned 16.17% of Global X China Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Global X China Industrials ETF Company Profile
Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
