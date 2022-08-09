Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 546,848 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

