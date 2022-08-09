GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $304,070.91

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $304,070.91 and $111.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.60 or 0.07361923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00158570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00255459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00680000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00582035 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005584 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

