GNY Price Up 94.9% This Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded up 94.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $110,728.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00037760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00129097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063603 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

