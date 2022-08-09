Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $1,072.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00255439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

