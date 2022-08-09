Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $200,884.86 and $98,879.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 149.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.48 or 0.01952905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014654 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.