Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 2,443,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 777,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Golden Star Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Star Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,989,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,307,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Articles

