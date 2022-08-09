Govi Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Govi has a market cap of $5.58 million and $124,615.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,170,560 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

