Graham (NYSE:GHC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $582.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $576.89 and its 200 day moving average is $590.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.02. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $533.77 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Graham by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

