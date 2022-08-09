Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Graham Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GHC opened at $582.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $576.89 and its 200 day moving average is $590.75. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $533.77 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Graham by 246.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

