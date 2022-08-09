Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 26000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Insider Activity

In other Great Atlantic Resources news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 1,869,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$205,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,713 shares in the company, valued at C$65,198.43.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

