GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 1.4%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.15. 4,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 54,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

