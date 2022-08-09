GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 1.4%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.15. 4,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 54,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.79.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.
