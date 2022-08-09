Grid+ Hits Market Capitalization of $24.23 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002590 BTC on exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $24.23 million and $25.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 83.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,832.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00131948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068678 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grid+

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.