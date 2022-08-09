Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.9 %

GO traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,726. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at $83,018,539.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $901,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,255. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

