Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

GO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,726. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $1,110,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,261 shares of company stock worth $26,723,255. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

