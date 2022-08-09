GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 84 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.