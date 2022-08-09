GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,286 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 85,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 106,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

