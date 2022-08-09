GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 46,398 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,398 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $536.60 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.49.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

