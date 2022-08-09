GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

