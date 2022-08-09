GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJR stock opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.