GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,007 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $33,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $4,947,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 67.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 69,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

