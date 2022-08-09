GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $46,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

