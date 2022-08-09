GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of Progyny worth $43,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock worth $1,291,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

