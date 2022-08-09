GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $37.53 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.85% of Balchem worth $37,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Balchem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Balchem by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

