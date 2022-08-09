GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $38.90 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Advance Auto Parts worth $38,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $194.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

