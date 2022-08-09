GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $41.02 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,338,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $41,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

