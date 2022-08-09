GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $48.17 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $48,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $160,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

