GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,089 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 3.89% of Columbus McKinnon worth $47,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.4 %

CMCO opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

