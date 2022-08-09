GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $34.58 Million Investment in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,661,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,576,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Thoughtworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

