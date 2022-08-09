GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,278 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $50,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

NYSE VICI opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

