GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 146,344 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,344 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $35,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $8,283,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

