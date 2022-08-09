Halfords Group plc (HLFDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 3rd

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1268 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

