Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Halliburton worth $146,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

