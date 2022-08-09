Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,890. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.