Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

