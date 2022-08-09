Hamster Price Up 53.4% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Hamster has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $239,444.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

