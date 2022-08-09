Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.12 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Handshake has a total market cap of $31.12 million and approximately $69,462.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.52 or 0.07361582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00157890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00256294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00679666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00581214 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 518,394,321 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

