Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.79 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $56.86 or 0.00238507 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.66 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010359 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 698,906 coins and its circulating supply is 679,946 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. "

