Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

HE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. 401,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,639. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

